34.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Neesham works it through mid-wicket.
Live Score
34.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Latham drags his sweep through mid-wicket for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed out to long on for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the stumps, Neesham pushes it back to the bowler who quickly picks the ball up and rushes to his mark to bowl the next ball quickly.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Neesham goes back and keeps it out.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided towards point. Latham wanted a run but is sent back.
Glenn Maxwell is back on!
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end so no maiden! Flatter and on off, Neesham pushes it down to long off for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and outside off, Neesham guides it to point.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up around off, Neesham looks to drive but it goes off the outer half to point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, turning away, pushed towards point.
Nathan Lyon is back! His figures so far are 5-0-14-0. He also has two left-handers out there so he would fancy his chances of getting a wicket here.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Neesham looks to cut but ends up chopping it towards point. He gets off the mark. Just the two runs and a wicket from the over. Brilliant from Smith. He has probably done his job with the ball.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is defended.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, Neesham once again defends it out.
32.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Jimmy Neesham is the new man in. He played a brilliant knock in New Zealand's last game. Need something similar here.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Colin de Grandhomme holes out! With all due respect to Smith, out of all the quality bowlers Australia have in their ranks, it is Steve Smith who gets him. Masterstroke from Aaron Finch. A golden duck for de Grandhomme. Smith floats this up and lands it around off. Colin needs no sighters, he straightaway looks to clear the ropes, that is probably what he was sent out for but does not get the timing right. It goes down Khawaja's throat who makes no mistake. The big-hitter is one and New Zealand slip further.
Steve Smith is back again. 1-0-4-0 so far.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Taylor guides it to point. So what looked like would be a good over for New Zealand, turns out to be the perfect one for Australia.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs this short and on middle, Latham ducks under it.
Colin de Grandhomme is the new man in. He played a wonderful knock against Pakistan. Something of the same is needed here.
31.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... Carey does not look confident under it, he though takes it in the end. End of Ross Taylor and New Zealand's chances of chasing this down has been dented big time. Taylor had to go for it, the pressure of the increasing run rate was getting to him. He shuffles across and aims for the shorter side, looks to slog this length delivery on middle. There is extra bounce and hence the top edge is induced. It goes up in the air towards the left of the keeper. Carey seems to have not judged it well but in the end, does manage to take it. Cummins gets his first and it is a big one. 126 needed in 110.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery and outside off, Latham guides it down to third man and takes one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as Taylor works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder did have a shy but misses. Sensible batting.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball! Cummins bowls it short, inviting Taylor to hit towards the short side. Ross does that as he pulls it behind square and bags a boundary, a welcome one.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Taylor eases it down to long on for one.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Latham looks to cut loose now as he comes down the track. Swings but does not get the desired connection. It goes towards mid on for a quick run.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Tries to innovate, looks to play the reverse sweep. Does not come off though as it goes off the top edge, well short of short third man for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is flatter and on off, it is kept out.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Extremely full and outside off, Taylor looks to hit it through the off side but misses.
30.1 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on the pads, Latham works it through mid-wicket for one.