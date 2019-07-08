Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Sunday predicted the finalists of World Cup 2019. India, Australia, England and New Zealand qualified as top-four teams in World Cup 2019. India who ended on top in points table will play New Zealand in the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. Both have not met each other in World Cup 2019 as their game at Trent Bridge on June 13 was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. On the other hand, Australia will lock horns with top-ranked ODI side England in the second semi-final scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter handle and claimed that England will thrash Australia in the second semifinal. He did not stop there and further predicted that it will be hosts England and India who will play the final of World Cup 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

It was not the first time when Kevin Pietersen predicted something related to World Cup 2019. Earlier, when India were going unbeaten in league stage matches, Pietersen had tweeted that the team that beats India, will win the World Cup after which England had defeated the 2nd ranked ODI side.

India finished the league stage matches with 15 points from their 9 matches, with a single defeat against England. While, New Zealand after a solid start in league stage matches lost three games to Pakistan, Australia and England and ended on 11 points from their nine games.

Australia slipped to second spot after a loss at the hands of South Africa in their last league stage match. While, England started their World Cup 2019 campaign on a high note but two straight losses against Sri Lanka and Australia left them in trouble. They, however, came back strongly to stun India and New Zealand in their last two league stage matches and ended up sitting in third spot with 12 points.