World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Don't Think Anything Will Faze Me Again": Jos Buttler After England's Maiden World Cup Win

Updated: 15 July 2019 18:38 IST

Jos Buttler combined with Jason Roy to run out Martin Guptill off the final ball of New Zealand's Super Over as England won World Cup 2019.

 

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who played a major role in England's victory over New Zealand, said that he is unfazed and nothing can disturb him after his spectacular performance both with the bat and gloves in the final of World Cup 2019 at Lord's on Sunday. England's 44-year wait came to end after England lifted the World Cup 2019 trophy in London. Jos Buttler contributed in team's win by scoring crucial 59 runs and also showed some tremendous skills behind the stumps during the Super Over.

Buttler hit the last of Trent Boult's six balls for four in the Super Over as the hosts posted 15, and then took up his place behind the stumps. He combined with Jason Roy to run out Martin Guptill off the final ball of New Zealand's Super Over, meaning that although the scores were level, England won because they had hit more boundaries in the match.

"I can't believe what has happened but it's nice to wake up and know it did," Buttler said.

"I don't think anything will faze me again. I don't think I'll ever care about anything ever again. I don't really care what happens now in my career."

England have risen to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings since a dismal early exit at the 2015 World Cup and their triumph is the culmination of a four-year project.

"We were laughing about the fact that four years of work came down to one ball," said Buttler.

"Four years and then it's one ball... can we get a run-out? It justifies everything we have done for four years to get to this point. It's an incredible journey.

"At the end I remember that 10 seconds of just running around, the atmosphere is something that will live with me forever.

"It's all right when you're in the middle because it's what you know -- catch a ball, smash the stumps -- but the consequences are obviously quite a lot larger."

(With AFP inputs)

