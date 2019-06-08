India vs Australia: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

India will be taking on Australia in their second World Cup 2019 contest at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. India won their first match against South Africa rather easily, with Rohit Sharma dominating with the bat, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were on the money with the ball. Australia have also won bother their league encounters, having beaten Afghanistan in the first match and then overcome a fighting West Indies in the second. India and Australia have a long history in One-day International clashes, where skill and the actual cricket have often also been punctuated with individual clashes among players.

India and Australia first played each other way back in 1980 and since then, they have been facing off frequently, the latest being the five-match series between the two sides that Australia came from behind to win.

India and Australia's ODI engagements make for an interesting study.

Here is a break-up of the matches:

Matches: 136

India won: 49

Australia won: 77

Tied: 0

No result: 10

India have often met Australia in crucial encounters in top-level tournaments, including the World Cup and have given as good as they get. India's development as an effective ODI team is attested to by the fact that they have managed to close the gap with all the top teams.