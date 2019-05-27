 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England's Eoin Morgan, Mark Wood Declared Fit, Says Report

Updated: 27 May 2019 17:43 IST

Eoin Morgan had suffered a small fracture in a finger while Mark Wood too was under an injury threat.

England were handed a major boost ahead of World Cup 2019. © AFP

England were handed a major boost on Thursday as their captain Eoin Morgan and fast bowler Mark Wood were declared fit for World Cup 2019. According to espncricinfo.com, Morgan, who was diagnosed with a small fracture in a finger on Thursday has recovered in time to lead England in their inaugural match on May 30. While fast bowler Mark Wood, who pulled up during the warm-up contest against Australia, has been cleared of serious injury and will remain part of England's World Cup squad.

Adil Rashid, who missed Saturday's game with a shoulder injury, also returns to the side.

Jofra Archer, who pulled up during the warm-up match against Australia, bowled during the practice match with Afghanistan on Monday.

Liam Dawson, who cut his finger on Saturday, has been given more time to recover.

With a few players yet to recover for the hosts, England will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in London.

England, yet to get their hands on the World Cup, were knocked out in the pool stage of the 2015 World Cup. However, the host nation will look to shrug off their past record and get their hands on the big prize in the upcoming edition.

England along with heavyweights India and Australia are touted as the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

  • Eoin Morgan had suffered a small fracture in a finger
  • Mark Wood too was under an injury threat
  • Jofra Archer pulled up during the warm-up match against Australia
