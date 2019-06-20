 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 20 June 2019 17:20 IST

England will look to climb back on top of the points table with a win against Sri Lanka.

World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
England registered a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan by 150 runs in Manchester. © AFP

England will face Sri Lanka in their league encounter at the World Cup 2019 on Friday at Headingley. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out. England failed to pick up 10 wickets against Afghanistan which is the only worry they will have heading into the match. If Sri Lanka fails to get past England, their hopes of advancing to the knockouts will be over. 

When is the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 21, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England defeated Afghanistan by 150 runs in their last World Cup match
  • Sri Lanka have just managed to win one match in the World Cup so far
  • Eoin Morgan has been in sublime form in the tournament
Related Articles
World Cup 2019 Preview: Sri Lanka Eye England Upset To Stay Alive In Tournament
World Cup 2019 Preview: Sri Lanka Eye England Upset To Stay Alive In Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.