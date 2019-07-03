England, eyeing a World Cup 2019 semi-final berth, will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win encounter in Durham on Wednesday. New Zealand had suffered two back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Australia and are sitting in third place in the points table. England, who are placed at fourth spot, are a win away from securing a semi-final spot. Any team losing today will have to depend on favourable results elsewhere while a win will take them into the semi-finals.

England are likely to go with the same team which played against India. Jason Roy, who was out injured, is back in action and provided the solid start to England against India.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have suffered batting collapses. Wicket-keeper batsmen Tom Latham's poor form is a major concern for Kane Williamson. Tim Southee might replace Ish Sodhi in a game against England. Southee has a decent record against England. He has claimed 35 wickets at an average of 28.14 against the hosts in ODIs, including his 7/35 bowling figures against England in a World Cup 2015 match.

Ish Sodhi did not provide any success to New Zealand in their last match against Australia. In his six overs, he leaked 35 runs without claiming a single wicket. Mitchell Santner also proved expensive, giving away 23 off his three overs.

Probable XI:

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Tim Southee.