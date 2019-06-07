 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 07 June 2019 16:09 IST

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the mainstays for Bangladeshi cricket for a long time and World Cup 2019 is another platform he needs to excel on.

Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets and scored a fine half-century against New Zealand on Wednesday © AFP

Bangladesh cricket has been synonymous with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for a long time. The former Bangladesh captain has been in the thick of things for a long time and the World Cup 2019 is another platform where he will need to deliver if Bangladesh are to entertain any thoughts of making the grade beyond the league stages. Shakib was in action with a fine 75 against South Africa as Bangladesh got off to a fine start. He then scored 64 against New Zealand and also picked up two wickets, even though Bangladesh lost a close match.

Shakib Al Hasan made his One-day International debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in August, 2006.

He has played a round 200 ODIs so far and as batsman (188 innings) he has scored 5856 runs with an economy of 36.14 and a strike rate of 81.76. Shakib has seven ODI centuries and 44 half-centuries, with a best of 134 not out.

As a bowler (197 innings) Shakib has amassed 252 wickets at an economy of 4.44 and strike rate of 40.4. His best figures are 5/47.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan Cricket Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shakib scored 64 and took two wickets against New Zealand.
  • The all-rounder scored 75 against South Africa to start the World Cup.
  • Shakib will look to continue his form against England at Cardiff.
Related Articles
Ross Taylor Stars As New Zealand Survive Bangladesh Scare To Win World Cup Thriller
Ross Taylor Stars As New Zealand Survive Bangladesh Scare To Win World Cup Thriller
World Cup 2019: Rampant Bangladesh Add To South Africa
World Cup 2019: Rampant Bangladesh Add To South Africa's World Cup Agony
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Highlights: All-Round India Beat Bangladesh By 95 Runs
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Highlights: All-Round India Beat Bangladesh By 95 Runs
Team Profile, Bangladesh: The Tigers Yet To Roar At This Level
Team Profile, Bangladesh: The Tigers Yet To Roar At This Level
Shakib Al Hasan Dethrones Rashid Khan To Claim Top All-Rounder
Shakib Al Hasan Dethrones Rashid Khan To Claim Top All-Rounder's Ranking Ahead Of World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.