World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

David Warner Reveals New Nickname Given By Teammates

Updated: 21 June 2019 12:24 IST
David Warner played a majestic 166-run knock, the highest individual score of World Cup 2019, which helped Australia reach a massive total of 381 in 50 overs.

David Warner is "trying to make up" for the one year he lost due to the ball-tampering scandal. © AFP

Australia opener David Warner is in tremendous touch since the start of World Cup 2019 and is contributing massively with his convincing knocks in Australia's wins. In the ongoing World Cup, David Warner has amassed 447 runs at an average of 89.40 from six matches, including two hundreds. On Thursday, he played a majestic 166-run knock, the highest individual score of World Cup 2019 which helped Australia reach a mammoth total of 381 in 50 overs, before Bangladesh responded with 333/8 in the highest scoring World Cup match of all time.

David Warner, after the match, revealed that his teammates have given him a new nickname.

"The guys call me 'Hum-Bull' (humble)," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au at his post-match press conference.

"Look, it's just one of those things. I think I was on a good behaviour bond for two years, I think it was, if that's what you want to call it, with the ICC. And couldn't really do anything on the field and I'm at that point (in life) as well at the moment," Warner added.

The left-handed batsman, early in his career, was known as "Bull" before he was nicknamed as "Reverend".

The swashbuckling left-handed opener admitted that he was making efforts and "trying to make up" for the one year he lost due to the ball-tampering scandal.

David Warner, along with teammate Steve Smith, was handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the ball tampering controversy in South Africa.

Australia, with 10 points from six games, are eyeing semi-final berth. Their next game in World Cup 2019 is against arch-rivals England on June 25 at the Lord's.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner World Cup 2019 Cricket
