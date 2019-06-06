 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Australia, West Indies Look To Build Winning Momentum

Updated:06 June 2019 14:26 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, AUS vs WI, Live Score: Australia and West Indies started their campaign with identical seven-wicket wins.

AUS vs WI Live Cricket World Cup Score: David Warner top-scored for Australia in their last match. © AFP

Australia and West Indies opened their World Cup 2019 campaigns in similar fashion registering seven-wicket victories over their respective opponents and will look to take the summit spot when the sides face off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. The power-hitting West Indies currently sit on top of the points table due to the superior net run rate compared to holders Australia. The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories. Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers. Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales. West Indies had demolished the Pakistan batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Australia vs West Indies, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 06, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 between Australia and West Indies  from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
