New Zealand hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Saturday, drawing the race for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final spots wide open. It was a one-sided affair as New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to 115-5 before chasing the target with eight wickets and 15 balls to spare. On the other hand, it was a fourth straight defeat in the tournament for the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, who bowed out of the tournament with zero points in Group A.

The White Ferns are in a two-horse race with India for the second semi-final spot from Group A. Both teams have four points each, with a game in hand. Although New Zealand trail India on the basis of net run-rate, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side face table-toppers Australia in their final group game.

Having already lost to New Zealand, India cannot afford another loss against Australia. They would have to beat Australia and hope that Pakistan either beat New Zealand or make things tough for them. In case of a defeat for India, the net run-rate could have the final say.

At present, India (+0.576) have a better NRR than New Zealand (+0.282). Australia are undefeated so far in the tournament and getting through them will take an extraordinary effort for India. Even Pakistan aren't completely out of the race.

If they beat New Zealand by a big margin, their net run-rate, which is -0.488 at moment, could improve massively. However, they would be needing a huge favour from Australia, first of all. Australia, with six points, are all but through.

Coming back to the match, New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer anchored New Zealand's run chase with 53 off 44 balls including four boundaries. Plimmer perished in the 15th over trying to push the scoring rate with the net run rate factor in mind.

Skipper Sophie Devine (13 not out off 8) and Amelia Kerr (34 not out off 31) got the job done eventually with the former ending the contest with a six.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a fine 35 off 41 balls. New Zealand spinners Kerr and Leigh Kasperek kept the Sri Lankans in check with two wickets each.

(With PTI Inputs)