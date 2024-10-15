As the Pakistan women's cricket team took on New Zealand in their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024, it wasn't just their own country that was cheering for them. On one of the rarest occasions, the Pakistan team also received support from across the border as the Indian team's chances of semi-final qualification also relied upon their neighbours. However, Pakistan went on to produce one of the worst performances in the history of the tournament, losing the match by 54 runs, thanks to as many as eight dropped catches.

Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 110/6 in 20 overs but not before a whopping eight catching chances were put down and even a couple of run-out possibilities. Pakistan's Fatima Sana herself dropped as many as 4 catches, most of them regulation as the Kiwis continued to ride their luck.

While chasing the target of 111 runs, Pakistan barely managed to get hold over their opponents' bowling, with some poor shot selection and rouge style of play resulting in them being bowled out for 56. The total is the second worst in the history of Women's T20 World Cups.

In an erratic display of cricket, especially in the field, even Pakistan's former women's team captain Sana Mir was stunned seeing the butterfingers display by her team.

"I've never seen this in 15 years of playing," said Mir in the final over of the innings.

Pakistan's Dropped Catches Against New Zealand: Overs 4.2, 5.2, 7.3, 15.5, 17.2, 19.1, 19.3 and 19.5

Pakistan dropped 8 catches against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/kW53N2A31t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2024

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana admitted in the post-match presentation ceremony that her team needs to improve fielding.

"We were good in the bowling but we need to improve our fielding and batting. We were not up to the mark in batting and the seniors need to step up in that kind of matches. As a bowling unit we were up to the mark, but we need to improve in batting, otherwise we can't survive in women's cricket," she said.

Courtesy of New Zealand's win, both India and Pakistan were knocked out of the semi-finals race.