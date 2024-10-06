The Indian women's cricket was subjected to intense trolling after its poor showing against New Zealand at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered a 58-run loss at the hands of the White Ferns in its campaign opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their performance saw them getting trolled on social media that too despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) introducing an AI Tool ahead of the tournament to prevent such an issue.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a social media moderation programme to promote a more positive and inclusive online experience for teams and players ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with more than 60 players already opting in as onboarding continues," said the apex cricket body in a release on October 3.

"As part of the ICC's suite of digital products for this tournament, the ICC has rolled out new software that will help protect the cricket community from toxic content with the aim to safeguard the mental health of individuals and ensure a safer, kinder and healthier online community for the sport," the release added.

Despite all of that, the Indian women's cricket team faced a lot of trolling on internet. Have a look at some of them -

We have seen the fielding of Indian team against new zealand — Batman (@BatmanHoon_) October 5, 2024

Harmanpreet should resign after this WC — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) October 4, 2024

This is Indian women's team for you — Batman (@BatmanHoon_) October 4, 2024

New Zealand handed a big 58-run defeat to India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Led by Sophie Devine's 57 not off 36, New Zealand posted 160 for 4 in 20 overs against India after opting to bat first. Renuka Thakur Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27.

In reply, India were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs as Rosemary Mair returned figures of 4 for 19.

India next face Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 6.