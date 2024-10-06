IND vs PAK Live Score: Here's what the captains said at toss!

Fatima Sana: Diana is out. She is well, she is under treatment. We want to win this match. We will try to put a good score. I am very excited for this game.





Harmanpreet Kaur: We were also looking to bat. We have a good opportunity We have one change, Pooja is not playing. She has a small niggle. This stage we have to look forward with a positive approach. Always about how we bunce back. We just want to play positive cricket.