India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Collapse As Shreyanka Picks 4th Wicket For India
Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score: Pakistan are three wickets down against India in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai.
India vs Pakistan, 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Updates© BCCI
IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Updates: Pakistan are three wickets down against India in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh have picked a wicket each so far for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. Muneeba Ali holds the key for Pakistan, but she will look to up the ante after the dismissals of Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin and Omaima Sohail. Earlier, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat against India in their Women's T20 World Cup Group A match in Dubai. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her disappointment at the toss, saying that she wanted to bat first too. India made forced change as Pooja is not playing due to a niggle. S Sajana has replaced her in the XI. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match -
Match 7, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024, Oct 06, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-W
PAK-W
41/3 (9.2)
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.39
Batsman
Muneeba Ali Siddiqi
17* (25)
Nida Dar
6 (10)
Bowler
Shreyanka Patil
4/0 (1.2)
Asha Sobhana
4/0 (1)
- 15:08 (IST)IND vs PAK Live Score: Here's what the captains said at toss!Fatima Sana: Diana is out. She is well, she is under treatment. We want to win this match. We will try to put a good score. I am very excited for this game.Harmanpreet Kaur: We were also looking to bat. We have a good opportunity We have one change, Pooja is not playing. She has a small niggle. This stage we have to look forward with a positive approach. Always about how we bunce back. We just want to play positive cricket.
- 15:07 (IST)Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Here are the teams!Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (capt), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Aroob Shah, Sadia IqbalIndia: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh
- 14:40 (IST)Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Just over 20 minutes to toss!Not long to go before the toss. Let's take a look at the two squad.India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S SajanaPakistan squad: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
- 14:32 (IST)Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pakistan look to carry winning momentum!Pakistan captain Fatima Sana insisted the team will try to carry the momentum after winning the last game."First of all, no team is small or big because it is T20 format. The one who plays well, wins the match on the day. So, we will try to carry the momentum that we have gained from here. Obviously, we have three big teams ahead of us. We will try to give our best with them," Sana said.
- 14:24 (IST)Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Jemi says India haven't played their best cricket yet!Batter Jemimah Rodrigues also said that every game is important for the team, starting with the match vs Pakistan."I think what we have been doing really well as a team is just sticking to the process and doing whatever it takes one game at a time. We know every game from here is so crucial for us. We know that. But at the same time, we're going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. And I think if we can do that, I think if we play our best cricket, I think we can win matches," Rodrigues told ICC.
- 14:16 (IST)India vs Pakistan LIVE: Some words of praise!Ahead of the crucial tie against Pakistan, India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi asked his side to "stay united, and believe in their abilities.""The next game is a fresh opportunity for us. The girls have gone through the grind and have been through this (similar results) before. We only tell them to stay strong, stay united, and believe in our abilities and plans," Salvi said.
- 14:05 (IST)
Topics mentioned in this article
