As Team India prepare to begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand, members of the squad were given a welcome surprise. In a video posted by 'Team India' on Instagram, the players were surprised by a special video message from family members on the eve of the tournament's start. From captain Harmanpreet Kaur to coach Amol Muzumdar, a wholesome message from the family members cheered everyone up. India will be aiming to win the Women's T20 World Cup for the first-time ever in 2024.

Watch: Team India players receive heartwarming messages from family back home

In the video, the players had all gathered in a room, where a clip from each player's family was shown to the entire squad. From Smriti Mandhana's brother, Harmanpreet Kaur's parents and Shafali Verma's brother to Asha Shobana's family, Richa Ghosh's father and Amol Muzumdar's daughter, a heartwarming message was given by all.

The players - who are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the tour - could be seen laughing, or sometimes even tearing up, at the sudden wholesome message from their family.

Can India go the distance?

India are yet to win a Women's T20 World Cup title in the eight editions of the tournament till date, with their best finish being runners-up in 2020. However, with record six-time champions Australia along with twice runners-up New Zealand, Women's Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and also Pakistan in their group, India will not find it easy.

However, the slow pitch conditions in the UAE are likely to assist the spin-heavy India squad, which is packed with at least five regular spin bowling options, led by Deepti Sharma. In fact, there are only three seamers in the 15-player squad.

India will also be banking on the experience of Smriti Mandhana and the explosiveness of Shafali Verma at the top of the order, with the two coming into the tournament in good form.

