New Zealand kept themselves in the semifinals race alongside India with a dominating eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Having beaten India earlier in the tournament, New Zealand are locked in a two-way battle for the second qualifying spot from Group A. Australia, who have six points and a net run rate of 2.78, are expected to top the group. India play their final league match against Australia on Sunday while New Zealand face Pakistan on Monday.

New Zealand, who will have the advantage of playing their last league game after India, limited a struggling Sri Lanka to 115 for five in 20 overs before coasting to the target in 17.3 overs.

Both India and New Zealand are on four points from three games with a net run rate of 0.576 and 0.282 respectively.

It was another ordinary performance from Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka who suffered their fourth consecutive loss to exit the tournament.

New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer anchored the run chase with 53 off 44 balls including four boundaries. Plimmer perished in the 15th over trying to push the scoring rate with the net run rate factor in mind.

Skipper Sophie Devine (13 not out off 8) and Amelia Kerr (34 not out off 31) got the job done eventually with the former ending the contest with a six.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a fine 35 off 41 balls. New Zealand spinners Kerr and Leigh Kasperek kept the Sri Lankans in check with two wickets each.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 115/5 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 35, Amelia Kerr 2/13). New Zealand 118/2 in 17.3 overs (Georgia Plimmer 53; Amelia Kerr 34 not out) PTI BS UNG BS 7/21/2024

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)