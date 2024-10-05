The Indian women's cricket team finds itself in a tricky spot after the loss to New Zealand in their Women's T20 World Cup opener. Coming into the Women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand had lost 10 T20Is in a row. But when it mattered the most, they rose to be top-class in all departments to hammer a listless India by 58 runs in a Group A match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

That loss has dented India's hopes of a semi-final. India are in Group A with the other teams being New Zealand, Pakistan, Asian champions Sri Lanka and defending T20 World Cup champions Australia. Only the top two teams will enter the last four stage from each group. With a huge loss to New Zealand, India's run-rate is an abysmal -2.900.

In order to India to enter the semi-finals, they need to defeat Pakistan (on Sunday) and Sri Lanka (October 9) by a healthy margin so that they not only get four points but also improve their run-rate. India's last group stage match is against six-time champions Australia and defeating them would be a big achievement for the team. If India lose to Australia, they must hope New Zealand to be defeated in at least two of their remaining matches. Then the equation will come down to better run-rate.

A four-wicket haul by Rosemary Mair helped New Zealand secure a fine 58 run win over India in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Friday. In the chase of 161 runs, Indian batters had no answers for White Ferns' bowling and no batter touched the 20-run mark.

In the run-chase of 161 runs, India was off to a poor start as they lost Shafali Varma (2) and Smriti Mandhana (12 in 13 balls, with two fours) to Eden Carson. The Women in Blue was reduced to 28/2 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, looking to solve India's number three position dilemma with a fine knock, was trapped leg-before wicket by Rosemary Mair for 13 in 11 balls, with one four. India had lost three of its most important batters for 42 runs before powerplay.

At the end of powerplay in six overs, India was 43/3, with Richa Ghosh (1*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (6*) unbeaten.

India crossed the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

India just could not get going, failing to get big partnerships as Lea Tahuhu removed Rodrigues (13) and Richa Ghosh (12 in 19 balls) quickly. India was reeling at 70/5 in 11 overs.

India's downfall continued as Arundhati Reddy was caught by Suzie Bates at extra cover for one, giving Mair her second wicket. Women in Blue were 75/6 in 12.2 overs.

Lea got Deepti for 13 as her third wicket while Amelia Kerr cleaned up Pooja Vastrakar for just eight runs. India slipped to 90/8 in 15.3 overs.

Mair managed to get the rest of batting line-up as well, bundling out India for 102 in 19 overs.

Mair (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Tahuhu (3/15) also delivered a fine spell for White Ferns. Carson also took two wickets.

A fine half-century by skipper Sophie Devine powered New Zealand to a competitive score of 160/4 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener against India at Dubai on Friday.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand openers Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates got off to a fine start, with latter smashing pacer Pooja Vastrakar for two fours in the first over itself. India's poor show in the powerplay bowling continued in the powerplay as Deepti Sharma (third over) and Arundhati Reddy (sixth over) conceded 16 and 12 runs respectively, with Plimmer being the aggressor with three boundaries and a six.

NZ reached the 50-run mark in just 5.4 overs.

In six overs of the powerplay, NZ was at 55/0, with Plimmer (30*) and Bates (19*) unbeaten.

