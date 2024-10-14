Team India faced a shocking nine-run defeat against Australia in their last Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Sharjah. This defeat has gravely dented India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals. However, the result of the match between Pakistan and New Zealand will ultimately decide the fate of Harmanpreet Kaur and co in the tournament. Against Australia, India restricted the defending champions to 151/8, after being asked to bowl first. However, Australia dominated the proceedings as India were only able to score 142/9.

Despite being the team's highest scorer with 54 runs, skipper Harmanpreet has been receiving sheer criticism for her approach in the last over.

In the 20th over, India needed 14 runs to win with Harmanpreet on strike. Though the pitch was favouring the bowlers, Harmanpreet was able to bring up half-century and was expected to take her side across the line. However, the skipper took a single on the first delivery and brought Pooja Vastrakar on strike.

Pacer Annabel Sutherland clean bowler Vastrakar on the second delivery, followed by Arundhati Reddy's run out on the third. It was Harmanpreet back on strike on the fourth delivery but she again went for a single and brought Shreyanka Patil on strike.

With 12 needed off just two balls, Patil got run out on a wide delivery, followed by Radha Yadav's LBW dismissal on the next. With one ball remaining, Renuka Singh ran for a single as Australia won the game by nine runs.

This approach by Harmanpreet of not facing the heat and running for the single left many fans baffled.

Why didn't Harmanpreet Kaur keep the strike to herself? #INDvAUS — Surbhi Vaid (@vaid_surbhi) October 13, 2024

13 needed off 3, and Harmanpreet Kaur casually takes a single, leaving it to Shreyanka Patil, who hasn't even faced a ball yet, to hit two consecutive sixes. Genius move or next-level faith? Either way, that's some real trust in your teammate! #HarmanpreetKaur#INDWvsAUSW — Puru (@coachpuru) October 13, 2024

This match and innings might just be a fitting microcosm of Harmanpreet Kaur's career



Without her, India would often not have gotten as close as they did to the target but almost always it has been a case of so near yet so far



Stranded at the non-strikers end#T20WorldCup — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) October 13, 2024

"(On the difference between the two sides tonight) I think their entire team contribute, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't gave away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side. That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out," said Harmanpreet after the loss.