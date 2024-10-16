India failed to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been facing a lot of criticism for the team's disappointing performance. India lost their matches against New Zealand and Australia to crash out of the competition and questions remain over whether Harmanpreet will retain her captaincy following the dismal run. According to a report by Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to take a call on whether the team needs a new captain. The report claimed that the BCCI will meet head coach Amol Muzumdar and the selection committee to discuss the future plan and whether Harmanpreet will continue as the captain of the side or not.

“The BCCI will certainly discuss whether to have a new captain on board going ahead. The Indian board has provided everything which the team wanted and we feel it's high time a new face leads the team going ahead. Harmanpreet will continue to be an important member of the team but the BCCI feels it's time for transition,” a source in the Indian board told the Indian Express.

Earlier, former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj had her say on whether Harmanpreet should continue as the skipper after the team's bad show in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"It's up to BCCI and the selectors to take a call but If they are looking to change this would be the ideal time because if you delay more then we have another World Cup on the horizon ( two years ) . If you are not doing now, then don't do it later. Then it is too close to the World Cup. Smriti is there of course and can be a choice to consider for the selectors (has been vice-captain for long) but I personally think someone like Jemimah, she's 24, she's young, she will serve you longer in the T20's and she's someone who I feel on the field gets that energy. She speaks to everybody. I was very impressed by her in this tournament," the former India skipper told PTI in an interview.