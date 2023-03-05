Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, UPW vs GG Live Updates: Gujarat Giants Eye Fresh Start With UP Warriorz Match
UPW Women vs GG Women, WPL 2023 Live Score: Gujarat Giants are coming on the back of a big loss to Mumbai Indians, while it will the first game for UP Warriorz.
WPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Giants eye a win against UP Warriorz.© BCCI
UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Giants will aim to forget the massive 143-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, and continue their Women's Premier Leauge campaign with fresh energy on Sunday. Their captain Beth Mooney got injured in the previous game and her participation in today's game is unknown. On the other hand, it will be the first game for UP Warriorz will start their WPL campaign on Sunday. Alyssa Healy will lead the side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WPL 2023 Live Score Updates between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, straight from DY Patil STadium, Navi Mumbai
Match 3, Women's Premier League, 2023, Mar 05, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
UPW
GG
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:34 (IST)UPW vs GG Live: Gujarat Giants eye fresh start!Gujarat Giants lost their opening game to Mumbai Indians by a massive margin of 143 runs. Their bowlers were at the receiving end as MI posted a daunting total of 207/5. The Beth Mooney-led side was then bundled out for a paltry 64 in reply. Catch highlights HERE
- 18:04 (IST)WPL Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the third match of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz begin their campaign today as they face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Stay connected for all the updates!
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.