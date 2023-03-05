UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Giants will aim to forget the massive 143-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, and continue their Women's Premier Leauge campaign with fresh energy on Sunday. Their captain Beth Mooney got injured in the previous game and her participation in today's game is unknown. On the other hand, it will be the first game for UP Warriorz will start their WPL campaign on Sunday. Alyssa Healy will lead the side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Gujarat Giants lost their opening game to Mumbai Indians by a massive margin of 143 runs. Their bowlers were at the receiving end as MI posted a daunting total of 207/5. The Beth Mooney-led side was then bundled out for a paltry 64 in reply.

March 05 2023 18:04 (IST) WPL Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the third match of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz begin their campaign today as they face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Stay connected for all the updates! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the third match of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz begin their campaign today as they face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Stay connected for all the updates! Share Link

