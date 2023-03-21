Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Live Updates: Shweta Sehrawat Departs, Alyssa Healy Holds Fort
UPW Women vs DC Women, WPL 2023 Live: UP Warriorz are scoring at a fast pace against Delhi Capitals
WPL 2023 Live: UPW-W vs DC-W: Alyssa Healy in action.© BCCI
WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Live: Alyssa Healy is holding fort while Shweta Sehrawat has departed after UP got off to a solid start against DC. Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. It will be an important clash for the Meg Lanning-led side as they will be aiming to finish at the top spot in order to enter the final. On the other hand, UP Warriorz qualified into Playoffs after they registered a thrilling win against Gujarat Giants in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:
Match 20, Women's Premier League, 2023, Mar 21, 2023
Strategic Time-out
UPW
53/1 (8.0)
DC
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.63
Batsman
Alyssa Healy
27 (24)
Simran Shaikh
5* (12)
Bowler
Radha Yadav
16/1 (2)
Arundhati Reddy
6/0 (1)
Six!
1 run.
Flatter delivery on middle, Alyssa Healy looks to step out but then adjusts and dabs it behind point for one.
Nicely bowled! Radha Yadav sees Alyssa Healy advancing and gives this one a lot more air. Yadav floats it full and outside off, Healy reaches out and slices it in front of backward point.
Slightly shorter and outside off, Simran Shaikh stays back and taps it through cover for a single.
Full on middle and leg, this is driven through wide mid on for a single.
DROPPED! IN AND OUT! Fuller one on off stump, Simran Shaikh clears the front leg and hammers the cover drive uppishly toward extra cover. The Delhi skipper, Meg Lanning there puts it down and she cannot believe it, it was a simple chance.
This is pitched up around off, Healy drives it square of the wicket to sweeper cover for one.
Full again, angling onto the legs, Alyssa Healy comes down the track and chips it in between long on and deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
A length ball now, shaping into the off stump, Simran Shaikh plays it stylishly through the cover region for a run.
Starts with a full and straight, right on the money. Alyssa Healy pushes it down toward mid on and picks up a single.
Five dots in a row to end and after the Powerplay, UP are 38/1! This is tossed up full and around off, Simran Shaikh drives it straight to mid off.
Yet another dot and the pressure keeps on building up. Flighted delivery around off, Simran Shaikh pushes it gently toward cover.
Pulls the length back and bowls it around off, Simran Shaikh plays it with soft hands toward backward point.
This is tossed up around off, Simran Shaikh leans on to defend.
Slower and shorter, angling into the leg stump, Simran Shaikh looks to back away and cut but gets hit on the pads instead.
Floated up outside off, Alyssa Healy dances down the track and lofts it off the toe end of the bat down to long on for a single.
Fuller, on off. Shaikh gets it to backward point off the outer half. A wicket-taking over from Radha Yadav comes to an end.
Full and on leg, Healy clips it to mid on for a single.
WIDE! The umpire now signals a wide as Yadav spills it down leg.