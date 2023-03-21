WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Live: Alyssa Healy is holding fort while Shweta Sehrawat has departed after UP got off to a solid start against DC. Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. It will be an important clash for the Meg Lanning-led side as they will be aiming to finish at the top spot in order to enter the final. On the other hand, UP Warriorz qualified into Playoffs after they registered a thrilling win against Gujarat Giants in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai: