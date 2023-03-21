Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, RCB vs MI, Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB
RCB Women vs MI Women, WPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League match
WPL 2023 Live: RCB-W vs MI-W: MI aim for finale berth© BCCI
WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live:Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. With UP Warriorz defeating Gujarat Giants and qualifying for the Playoffs, RCB have been disqualified from the race. On the other hand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is playing for a spot in the final of the tournament. MI will be coming to this clash after facing a nine-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, straight from the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai:
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favour of Mumbai. They will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deepdas Gupta is pitchside and he says that behind him the boundary is 48 meters and in front, it is just about 60 meters. Julia Price joins him and says this is pitch three and there's extra bounce on this one and the ball will swing and nip a bit as well. DDS adds that generally, the captains would like to chase but given it is a day game, it will be interesting to see their decision.
Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming off two defeats in their last 2 games. Their batting has failed to put up decent scores and this has led to their downfall. They have qualified for the playoffs but will want to cement the top spot and a convincing win against Bangalore will definitely help them get there. Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been their best batter with all-around contributions from Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Yastika Bhatia. Saika Ishaque has tapered off a bit after his early success with the ball and has 12 wickets to her name. Amelia Kerr has stemmed the flow of runs in the middle and taken 10 scalps so far. Mumbai will hope for a better effort with the bat and come back stronger before the playoffs. Will Bangalore spoil Mumbai’s vigil to the top spot or will the Harmanpreet Kaur -led side come back stronger? We shall find out together. Toss and team news coming up shortly. Don’t go anywhere.
Bangalore are already out of the contention for playoffs. They have however won their last two games and are looking dangerous to be party spoilers for Mumbai who aim to end at the top of the table which gives them a direct entry into the Finals. Sophie Devine was outstanding in their previous game as she bludgeoned the Gujarat attack and made 99 off just 36. Skipper Smriti Mandhana also found some form. Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight have been good throughout the competition with youngsters Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh also impressing in their limited opportunities. Bangalore will certainly want to end the season on a high and come back stronger in the next edition.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of match 19 in the Women’s T20 League. It’s the penultimate game of the league stage as Mumbai take on Bangalore at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It is a game between two powerhouse batting sides and we can expect some high-octane action. The three playoff places are already decided but a spot for direct entry into the final is still up for grabs with Mumbai being one of the two teams in contention and that makes this game all the more interesting.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are now at the final match day of the group stages of the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 League with just two games left before the playoffs and the excitement is at its brim. With three teams already booking their spots, it will be a frantic scramble to see who claims the top place on the table which enables a direct entry into the final. We focus our attention on match number 19 which is the first game of the doubleheader where Bangalore will lock horns against Mumbai at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium and both teams have contrasting ambitions as they approach this game. Bangalore started this tournament poorly and failed to get off the blocks losing their first five matches before turning their fortunes around to win their last two games. A win for UP in match number 17 against Gujarat eliminated the Bangalore franchise from the competition but they will want to continue their winning momentum and end on a high. Mumbai were the team to beat at the start of their campaign as they won their first five games and became the first team to qualify for the next stage. However, they seem to have become complacent in recent times and back-to-back losses have seen them lose the top spot which they held all season. They suffered a morale-shattering 9-wicket loss in their last match as Delhi chased down a target of 110 runs in just 9 overs. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews were consistently getting their team off to good starts but seem to have lost a bit of rhythm. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is yet to show her best with the bat and most of the run-scoring onus has fallen on the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who has 228 runs under her belt so far. Their all-rounders Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, and Amanjot Kaur have been unable to showcase their hitting ability as they have usually been called upon when their team is in trouble and it will be interesting to see what they bring to the table with a good platform to accelerate. The Mumbai spinners have been good as Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews are second on the Purple Cap list with 12 wickets each with Amelia Kerr also chipping in with 10 but they have found it difficult to get breakthroughs in the last two games. Bangalore come into this game on the back of a thumping win against Gujarat as they chased down a target of 189 with 8 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare. Sophie Devine was ruthless on the opponents as she scored 99 in 36 balls and took her tournament run tally to 266 just 5 runs behind the Orange Cap holder Meg Lanning. Smriti Mandhana has found it difficult to score freely but got off to a decent start in the previous match which should encourage her team. They have a powerful middle order comprising Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, and Richa Ghosh but with just one game left for them, they will be hoping to put up a show. The pace bowlers have been quite expensive with Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, and Disha Kasat unable to bowl consistent lines and lengths. The spin bowling department lacks experience with the likes of Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, and Shreyanka Patil being put under pressure by the batters. The last time the two teams faced each other, Mumbai registered a comfortable 9-wicket win with more than 5 overs left but going by recent results, we expect this to be a much tighter contest. Which team will you be rooting for?