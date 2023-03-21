WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live:Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. With UP Warriorz defeating Gujarat Giants and qualifying for the Playoffs, RCB have been disqualified from the race. On the other hand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is playing for a spot in the final of the tournament. MI will be coming to this clash after facing a nine-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, straight from the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai: