Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Live Updates:Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in their next Women's Premier League match on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be coming to this match after thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the season opener. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will be coming to this match after facing a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh

Here are the Live Updates of WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

