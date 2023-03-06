WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates: RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs MI
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Live Updates:Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in their next Women's Premier League match on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be coming to this match after thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the season opener. On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will be coming to this match after facing a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
Mumbai all-rounder Natalie Sciver is up for a quick chat. Talking about the first game, she says that it was a big occasion and they were up for it but she was a bit nervous going out to bat. Adds that you get a bit nervy while coming into a tournament like this. Mentions that she would have liked to score a few more runs in the last game and is excited to bowl with the new ball once again. Reckons that you need to be adaptable and get used to the new set-up. On the Mumbai-Bangalore rivalry, she says that it is a bit different playing against your country mate but fun as well.
The Mumbai skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur starts by joking about another loss of toss and says that they were looking to bowl first anyway. Says that their bowlers did brilliantly in the last game and hence wanted to bowl first. Shares that she was very happy when she found out about the squad and in this format one needs more bowling options. Also informs that they are going with the same playing XI.
Smriti Mandhana, the captain of Bangalore says that they will bat first and the wicket looks good. Adds that they will try to stick to their strengths and do the basics right and that will help them post a big total. Mentions that one of the top four needs to bat big but they have enough power in the middle order as well. Informs that they have made one change with Asha Shobana missing out and Shreyanka Patil replacing her.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil (In for Asha Shobana), Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, and Preeti Bose.
Mumbai (Unchanged XI) - Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humairaa Kaazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle as a gust of wind continues to blow across the ground and the coin is flipped by Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana calls it correctly and Bangalore will BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Natalie Germanos is pitchside. She says that it's the second game here and most runs came from the ball being bowled in the slot. She adds that the boundaries are short and the pitch is great for batting. Sanjay Manjrekar joins her and says that it is a typical red-soil pitch and there's a fair amount of grass on it as well. Mentions that there's a bit of dampness and that might help the ball to turn and reckons the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.
Bangalore, on the other hand, got a beating in their opening game against a strong Delhi side who defeated them by 60 runs. Their bowlers gave away too many loose balls and allowed Delhi to score above 220. The Bangalore batters got starts but none of them could carry on and get a big score for the side. Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, and Ellyse Perry all got handy scores and looked good in the middle. They will look to come up with a better effort against a strong Mumbai unit and get the first win under their belt. A mouth-watering contest is up our way. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and team news shortly.
Mumbai will be coming into this on the back of beating the Gujarat team by a massive margin of 143 runs in the inaugural game of the Women’s T20 League. Their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was in top form scoring 65 off 30. Hayley Matthews scored an entertaining 47 at the top order as well. Amelia Kerr contributed with her all-round game scoring 45 off 24 and taking 2 for 12 with her leg spin. Saika Ishaque was excellent with her left-arm spin taking 4 wickets. Mumbai will look to carry on the winning run and keep up the momentum.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Match number 4 in the Women’s T20 League. The Mumbai side is taking on the women from Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the tournament but both will be looking to get a win and we can expect a new rivalry brewing between two Indian stalwarts, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for match number 4 in the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 League. In this match, Mumbai will be locking horns against Bangalore. Mumbai are coming into this game with a comprehensive win on their back while their opponents suffered a crestfallen defeat coming into this game. A huge concern for Bangalore would be their bowling, which took a lethal beating in the first match. Their new ball bowlers would need to come up with a good strategy that helps them to take some early wickets and put the opposition under pressure. In their opening match, they failed to do so and the opening pair of Delhi certainly took the game away from them. Once again the Bangalore bowlers have a stern test in front of them as Mumbai showed their batting prowess in their opening match against Gujarat. Talking about Mumbai, they were exceptional with the ball as well. It was a team performance, as 4 bowlers out of the 7, chipped in with the wickets. Saika Ishaque stood out with her four-wicket haul. Harmanpreet Kaur would be hoping her side can bring their A-game once again and walk away with some crucial points. This game surely promises to be a cracker. Will Bangalore be able to hunt down their first win of the campaign? Or will Mumbai record their second win on the trot? We shall find out together.