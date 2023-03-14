Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League, Live: Mumbai Indians have lost one wicket against Gujarat Giants. Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in their next Women's Premier League match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have been unbeatable in the tournament so far and have won all their four matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have been able to win only one out of their four matches so far. It will be interesting to see whether Mumbai will be able to clinch another victory or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi

Here are the Highlights of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:

