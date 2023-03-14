MI vs GG, Women's Premier League 2023, Live Score Updates: Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver Solid For MI After Early Wicket vs GG
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League, Live: Mumbai Indians have lost one wicket against Gujarat Giants. Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in their next Women's Premier League match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have been unbeatable in the tournament so far and have won all their four matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have been able to win only one out of their four matches so far. It will be interesting to see whether Mumbai will be able to clinch another victory or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi
MIW vs GGW, WPL 2023 Live
No run.
No run.
Nicely flighted on off stump, Natalie Sciver-Brunt steps out and heaves it through wide mid on for one.
Just milking the singles at the moment. This is full and outside off, Bhatia comes forward and drives it down to long off for yet another single.
BYE! This is tossed up full and outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets down on one knee for the big slog-sweep but misses. The keeper fumbles and the ball rolls toward short fine leg. They pick up a bye.
Tossed up very full on middle and leg, Yastika Bhatia comes forward and pushes it on the full to long on for one. The 50-run stand is up between these two.
Floated on the legs, clipped away past square leg for a run.
Floated up on the stumps, Natalie Sciver-Brunt works it down toward wide long on and picks up an easy single.
Excellent review by Mumbai! Sneh Rana pulls the length back and flights it around off stump, turning it in. Natalie Sciver-Brunt steps out and looks to flick it away but misses and gets rapped on the pads. There is a huge shout for lbw and the finger is raised! Natalie Sciver-Brunt has a chat with Yastika Bhatia and does take the review. No spike on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is doing too much and missing the leg pole. Natalie Sciver-Brunt stays on the crease.
Around off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt drives it straight to cover.
Nicely tossed up around off, Yastika Bhatia skips down the track and pushes it to wide long off for a single.
Floated up around middle, this is knocked down to long on for one.
Slower and a bit shorter on the pads, Natalie Sciver-Brunt flicks it off the back foot down to short fine leg.
Strategic break! A sedate start by Mumbai as they are 46 for 1 at the end of 7 overs. Hayley Matthews went early today but Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver-Brunt have consolidated and going well at the moment. Gujarat will want to keep it tight and limit Mumbai under 150.
Slower one, on a length and around leg stump, Yastika Bhatia looks to pull it away but misses and gets hit on the fore arm.
FOUR! Driven and driven well! Pitched up on off stump, Yastika Bhatia punches it on the up and to the left of a diving Ashleigh Gardner at mid off for a boundary.
Length ball on the pads, Natalie Sciver-Brunt pushes it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
Very full and angled on the pads, Natalie Sciver-Brunt looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the back leg. There is half an appeal for lbw and nothing more.
This is banged in short and over leg stump, Yastika Bhatia pulls it in front of square leg for a single.
Annabel Sutherland starts off with a full delivery on off and middle, Yastika Bhatia pushes it firmly toward mid on.