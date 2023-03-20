Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023, Live: Gujarat Giants will be going up against UP Warriorz in their next Women's Premier League match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Giants will be coming to this clash after facing an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling encounter. On the other hand, UP Warriorz emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by five wickets and gave them their first defeat of the season. It will be an interesting match as both the sides will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai: