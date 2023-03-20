Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Live Updates: Gujarat Hope To Keep Playoffs Hunt Alive With Win Over UP
GG Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2023 Live: Gujarat Giants will be going up against UP Warriorz in their next Women's Premier League match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
WPL 2023 Live: GG-W vs UPW-W: Gujarat Hope To Keep Playoffs Hunt Alive© BCCI
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023, Live: Gujarat Giants will be going up against UP Warriorz in their next Women's Premier League match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Giants will be coming to this clash after facing an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling encounter. On the other hand, UP Warriorz emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by five wickets and gave them their first defeat of the season. It will be an interesting match as both the sides will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 14:42 (IST)WPL Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, straight from the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.