UP Warriorz had a balanced show at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction with India all-rounder Deepti Sharma being the costliest buy at Rs 2.6 crore. She was joined by her teammates Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya in a squad that looked filled with experienced as well as young talents. On the international front, the talent duo of Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone were bought by the franchise for prices below Rs 2 crore while the extremely talented all-rounder Tahlia McGrath ended up being one of the most attractive buys in the entire auction.

England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone has been brought by UP Warriorz for the price of INR 1.8 crore. South African cricketer Shabnim Ismail was also bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore. UP Warriorz started the bid for the South Africa speedster and took to INR 1 crore to lock the deal.

Grace Harris was also picked by the franchise for Rs 75 lakh. Harris holds the record for smashing the fastest century of the Women's Big Bash League, and the second-fastest in all women's Twenty20 games with her 42-ball effort for Brisbane Heat. Only Deandra Dottin, who made a hundred off 38 balls in the 2010 T20 World Cup, has made a century quicker.

England fast bowler Lauren Bell was grabbed by the Warriorz for INR 30 lakh.

UP Warriorz Complete Squad:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

