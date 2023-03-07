After a lot of wait, the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is finally underway. A game between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants was the curtain raiser for the tournament and so far a total of four matches have taken place. As expected the T20 event has so far amazed the audience with its level of cricket on offer. From Harmanpreet Kaur's impactful innings and Grace Harris' match-winning knock to five-wicket hauls of Tara Norris and Kim Garth, the cricket fans are getting to see some amazing performances in the ongoing WPL.

As the WPL fever increases, Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has taken to Twitter to call the tournament taking place as a "personal win". She uploaded a video of her batting in nets and expressed her desire to play in the tournament next year.

"I played every game possible in school, except the gentleman's game. From gathering 11 girls to make a team, to today watching the WPL feels like a personal win. Maybe, I could fulfil my childhood dream & try for the selections next year if I'm not shooting. #WPL2023," wrote Saiyami.

I played every game possible in school, except the gentleman's game. From gathering 11 girls to make a team, to today watching the WPL feels like a personal win. Maybe, I could fulfil my childhood dream & try for the selections next year if I'm not shooting. #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/t1TY8ThcmL — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 5, 2023

"Amazing shots," commented former cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. "Auctions for 2024. COME ON!" wrote another user.

"This is really really amazing!" and "What great positions Saiyami ! That straight and on drive" were other comments.

A total of 20 league matches will take place between the five WPL teams, the last of which will take place on March 21 at night.

While the table-topper wil directly qualify for the final of the event, the second and third placed teams will play an Eliminator on March 24. The winner of the game will then face the table-topper in the finale on March 26.

