India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana grabbed all the limelight on Monday as she became the costliest buy during the player auction of the Women's Premier League. In an event held in Mumbai, Mandhana was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping total of Rs. 3.4 crores. Apart from this, RCB went on to break the bank for Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry as they bought her at a sum of 1.7 crores. As the auctions for the inaugural edition of the WPL turned out to be a historic event, some fans did not shy away from making a meme fest out of it.

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry for fetching such high bids and mocked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for getting less pay in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in comparison to Mandhana.

"HUGE! Smriti Mandhana's WPL salary is now more than Babar Azam's PSL salary," tweeted a fan.

HUGE!

Smriti Mandhana's WPL salary is now more than Babar Azam's PSL salary. — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) February 13, 2023

"Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CR. SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr. And they Compare PSL with IPL. #WPLAuction #WPL2023," tweeted another fan.

Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CR

SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr



And they Compare PSL with IPL #WPLAuction #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GBWpeovL9n — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) February 13, 2023

𝘛𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘺 𝘵𝘰𝘩 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘪 𝘩𝘢𝘪 ...𝘤𝘩𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪. #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/TBg3RhsQFp — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Apart from Mandhana and Perry, RCB also signed talented Team India players like Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh while Sophie Devine provides the support on the international talent front. Along with the youth on offer, the RCB franchise also made two smart picks in signing the experienced duo of Heather Knight and Dane van Niekerk for their respective base prices.

"We have been watching auction of men's (players). It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting. RCB's legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team," Mandhana said.

RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crore), Erin Burns (INR 30 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh), Indrani Roy (INR 10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (INR 10 lakh), Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 25 lakh), Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh)

