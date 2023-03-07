It was yet another disappointing day for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they faced a 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous Women's Premier League match on Monday. Opting to bat first, openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine provided a good start to RCB. However, MI bounced back in the fifth over and bundled out RCB for 155 with Hayley Matthews taking a three-wicket haul. Later, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down the target in just 14.2 overs with Matthews playing a match-winning knock of 77 runs off 38 balls.

With this win, MI went to the top spot in the points table with two straight wins row while for RCB, it was another loss as they came to this clash after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opening match. After the match ended, RCB's loss sparked a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

#RCB innings in a meme! The visitors had a powerful start but were met with #Mumbai wale gusts of rain #MIvRCB #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/44BzlLGN3N — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 6, 2023

RCB men & RCB women pic.twitter.com/9PEJ0vbrsc — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 5, 2023

As for the match, Matthews yet again forged a defining partnership with England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the two right-handed batters hammering the RCB bowlers all over the park to put on an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket.

If Matthews produced an all-round show to help Mumbai Indians to their second win, the uncapped Saika Ishaque also impressed once again, grabbing two wickets and taking her tally in the tournament to six.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who couldn't get a good start in the opening game, made up for the disappointment on Monday by cracking an unbeaten 55 off 29 balls, studded with 10 fours and a six.

'Player of the Match' Matthews seemed to have picked up from where she had left off at the DY Patil Stadium the other night, playing her strokes with power, precision and command.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption