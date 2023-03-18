Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live: One-Down MI Aim To Rebuild
WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have lost two wickets against UP Warriorz
UPW vs MI WPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians eye sixth straight win, face UP Warriorz.© BCCI
WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live Updates: Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt are at the crease. Earlier, UP Warriorz' Anjali Sarvani dismissed Yastika Bhatia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai have won all five of their games so far, including an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the reverse fixture. UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, have won just two of their five games so far, and need a win to stay alive in the playoff race. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023, straight from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Match 15, Women's Premier League, 2023, Mar 18, 2023
Strategic Time-out
MI
45/2 (9.0)
UPW
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5
Batsman
Hayley Matthews
27 (24)
Harmanpreet Kaur
4* (7)
Bowler
Parshavi Chopra
12/0 (2)
Sophie Ecclestone
2/1 (1)
No run.
1 run.
No run.
Tossed up, full outside off, Harmanpreet Kaur presses forward and defends it to cover.
Skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur comes out to the middle now.
OUT! LBW! Sophie Ecclestone strikes in her first over and removes Natalie Sciver-Brunt! Bowls this one flatter and short at the stumps, Natalie Sciver-Brunt goes on the back foot to work it on the leg side but does not manage to get any bat on it. The ball catches her on the back leg and in front of the stumps. UP go up in unison and the umpire raises her finger. Natalie Sciver-Brunt knows does not bother to review and makes her way back.
Short and outside off, Hayley Matthews rocks back and punches this one a bit uppishly towards extra cover. Luckily for her, she gets it wide of the fielder and collects a single.
Begins with a flighted delivery, full on middle, Hayley Matthews drives it to mid on for a dot.
Sophie Ecclestone replaces Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Short and turning away outside off, Hayley Matthews goes on the back foot and punches it to deep cover. Retains the strike with a single.
Googly, full outside off, Hayley Matthews goes for the drive away from her body and gets beaten on the inside edge.
Shortens her length and on off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt cuts it along the ground to deep cover for a single.
FOUR! Natalie Sciver-Brunt is up and running! Loopy delivery, full on leg, Natalie Sciver-Brunt uses her feet and takes it on the full. Clips it wide of deep mid-wicket and opens her account with a boundary.
Short and outside off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt stays back and pulls it straight to mid on.
Starts with a flighted delivery, short on middle, Hayley Matthews rocks back and cuts it to deep cover for a single.
Parshavi Chopra comes into the attack now.
Tossed up, full around off, Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets forward and keeps it out towards cover. A tidy over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Mumbai are on 31/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
Halt! Rajeshwari Gayakwad got hit hard on her fingers on the previous delivery and is feeling a bit of pain. However, she is fine to continue now.
A tough chance goes down! Flighted, full on middle, Natalie Sciver-Brunt steps out and drills it back to the bowler. Rajeshwari Gayakwad does react well to her right and sticks out her right hand but does not manage to hang onto it. She saves a certain boundary though.
Fired in short and at the stumps, Natalie Sciver-Brunt defends it back to the bowler.