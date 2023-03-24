Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live: MI, UPW Take On Each Other In Virtual Semi-final
MI Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2023 Live: The winner of the game will face Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament, while the loser will be knocked out.
WPL 2023 Live, MI-W vs UPW-W: The winner today will face Delhi Capitals in final.© BCCI
MI Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2023 Live Score: Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz take on each other in the Eliminator match of Women's Premier League 2023 on Friday. The winner of the game will face Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament, while the loser will be knocked out. DC had booked their spot in the final by finishing at the top position in the five-team WPL table. MI ended at the second spot, while UPW were at the third position. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won six games in the league stage, while Alyssa Healy's team won four. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz straight from DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai:
- 18:23 (IST)WPL Eliminator Live: A virtual semi-final!Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the final of Women's Premier League as they finished at the top of the table towards the end of the league stage. The winner of the game between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will face DC in the final.
- 18:05 (IST)WPL Eliminator Live: Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of the Eliminator game of Women's Premier League. Mumbai Indians face UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai tonight. Stay connected for all the updates related to the game!
