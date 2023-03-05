Delhi Capitals fielded five foreign cricketers in their playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) despite the competition having a strict four-foreign player rule. Like the Indian Premier League, the WPL franchises are also allowed to play just four foreign cricketers in the team but DC have been provided with a special allowance. DC were given the allowance because of the presence of United States of America (USA) pacer Tara Norris. According to the rules, any team will be allowed to field five overseas players if one of them is from an associate nation. Currently, no other team in the tournament has a cricketer from any associate nation.

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning struck belligerent fifties in a 162-run opening partnership as Delhi Capitals posted a huge 223 for two against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Indian batting sensation returned to form in terrific fashion in a 45-ball 84, studded with 10 four and four sixes.

Lanning, the legendary World Cup-winning Australian skipper, was also at her attacking best in a 43-ball 72 (14x4) as the duo demolished a listless RCB attack on a batting paradise in Brabourne.

RCB finally got the much-needed breakthrough in the 15th over when England skipper Heather Knight dismissed the duo with her off-spin.

Knight cleaned up her Australian counterpart with a fuller delivery, and after just one delivery, Shafali went for a widish delivery with Richa Ghosh completing a brilliant catch to inflict a double blow.

But, it was little too late for the RCB camp as the DC duo's epic opening partnership of 162 runs from 87 balls had set the tone for a 200-plus score. It was then left to Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues to give the final flourish, and they adding 59 runs in the back end.

Fresh from her T20 World Cup exploits, the South African batter smashed three sixes and three fours in her 17-ball unbeaten 39, while Jemimah complemented well in a 15-ball 22 (3x4).

A compact-looking Shafali never put a foot wrong, and picked the loose balls well to unleash her fury en route a 31-ball fifty with a single off Megan Schutt.

In the next over, the peerless Australian skipper Lanning followed suit with a 30-ball half-century, sweeping Heather Knight to fine leg for a four.

Having started off with 12 boundaries in the powerplay, Delhi cantered to the 100-run mark at the halfway mark as the duo accelerated well in the middle overs.

While the pair's batting was majestic, Lanning and Shafali made merry against some listless bowling by the RCB bowlers.

On her WPL captaincy debut, Smriti Mandhana went on to use seven bowlers after she took the bold step of opting to bowl on a batting-friendly Brabourne.

(With PTI inputs)

