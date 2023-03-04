Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League on Saturday. The contest has been delayed by half an hour. It will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australian star opener Beth Mooney is the captain of Gujarat while India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Mumbai side. It could be a high-scoring game between the sides as the pitch at the venue is expected to be a batting paradise.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match will be played on Saturday, March 4.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match start?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

