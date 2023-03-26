Delhi Capitals will be going up against Mumbai Indians in the most-awaited final match of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday. Both the teams had a magnificent run during the league stage and gave a brilliant performance. The Meg Lanning-led side became the first team to qualify into the finals while the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match on Friday. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch the inaugural title of the tournament.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match will be played on Sunday, March 26.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League final match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)