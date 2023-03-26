Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Live Update: MI And DC Fight For The Inaugural Title
WPL 2023 Final: DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final, Live: Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. While the Meg Lanning and Co. booked their spot in the final after ending at the top of the points table, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated UP Warriorz in the Eliminator to set up a final clash with DC. Right-handed batter Lanning is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, while MI spinner Saika Ishaque is the second-highest wicket-taker. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 Final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:
- 18:28 (IST)WPL Final, Live: Brabourne Stadium is all set
Final ready— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023
Hello from the Brabourne Stadium, CCI #TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/yjedkhfgmd
- 18:24 (IST)WPL Final, Live: Are you ready?
After matches, it all boils down to this.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023
magnificent teams. Only will be crowned CHAMPIONS tonight.
ARE. YOU. READY
#DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals | @mipaltan | #Final pic.twitter.com/OZ6AFzBVGW
- 18:21 (IST)WPL Final, Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the final of the Women's Premier League 2023, between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.