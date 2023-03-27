The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final between Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals saw the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side emerge triumphant. While there's no denying that Mumbai played the better brand of cricket in the title decider, a 'controversial' dismissal of Delhi opener Shafali Verma did become a huge talking point among fans on social media. The DC side even asked a question on social media, seeking opinions from fans on whether Shafali's dismissal was fair or not.

Early into the game, Shafali was looking to go berserk. After scoring a boundary and a six in the same over, the attacking opening batter was dismissed on a full toss. While the on-field umpire called it out, the decision was also referred to the third umpire as it seemed like the ball was above the waist height. The third umpire chose to stick with the on-field umpire's decision, leaving many in the Delhi camp fuming. Not just Shafali but also the franchise's skipper Meg Lanning was unhappy with the decision.

Even the Delhi Capitals asked fans on social media if it was "No ball or fair delivery?".

No ball or fair delivery? — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023

"We would have loved to win tonight, but full credit to Mumbai Indians they have been excellent throughout the tournament, so they deserved their win," said Delhi skipper Lanning after the match.

As for the match, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 60 as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to clinch the inaugural Women's Premier League title on Sunday.

Mumbai restricted Delhi to 131-9, a total they overhauled with three balls to spare at their home Brabourne Stadium after a key 72-run third-wicket stand between Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) in a tense final.

With AFP inputs