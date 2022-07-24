Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was not impressed with India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as he failed to make the most of the opportunity given to him by the team management in the first ODI against West Indies. Samson, who came to bat no. 5, scored 12 runs off 18 balls before he was dismissed LBW by Romario Shepherd. While analysing the match, Kaneria said that all-rounder Deepak Hooda should bat ahead of Samson, saying that the Rajasthan Royals captain isn't as good as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in that batting slot.

"Samson got another chance but he didn't look special. He looked dull before Romario Shepherd got him out LBW. But once again, I will talk about Hooda. Why did he bat down the order? Shreyas and Suryakumar are okay at No. 3 and 4 spots respectively, but Hooda should have come ahead of Samson. India pushed Samson up the order the same way as Rishabh Pant. But Samson isn't Pant. His batting is completely different," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria said that Hooda, who scored a century against Ireland in a T20I earlier this month, has been in good form, adding that the management shouldn't meddle with Hooda's batting position.

"Hooda should bat up the order. He is a fantastic player who is in great form as well. India shouldn't meddle with his batting position. He scored runs in Ireland and England so I think it was unfair on his part. He should've batted ahead of Sanju Samson," he added.

India and West Indies will face off in the second ODI in Trinidad later on Sunday.