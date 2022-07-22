The Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies due to an injury to his right knee. The Medical Team is monitoring him and the call on his availability for the third and final ODI will be taken accordingly. Earlier, India captain Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said that Jadeja has a niggle.

"Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies," said BCCI in an official statement.

"The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," he added.

In the absence of Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer will be donning the hat of the vice-captain.

In the first ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field. After winning the toss, Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder tested positive for COVID-19 and hence he is unavailable for the game.

Ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on Friday, India captain Shikhar Dhawan had provided a big update on the fitness of Jadeja, saying the all-rounder has a bit of a niggle. For the three-match ODIs, several regulars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

"Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI. Other than that, Siraj is there, Prasidh is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling. In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful," said Dhawan during a pre-match press conference.