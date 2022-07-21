KL Rahul has had a torrid run of late. He was supposed to lead India in the T20I series at home against SOuth Africa in June, but was ruled out due to a groin injury. He then underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and is now on the road to recovery. Rahul has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries. "It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," Rahul had tweeted earlier.

Now the senior Indian cricket team opener has posted a video of his training at the National Cricket Acadmey in Bengaluru with the caption: "Hustle SZN"

Rahul has been picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on July 29. However, he will travel to the Cariiben islands only if he clears the fitness tests. Rahul has been one of India's prolific scorers in the shortest format and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.