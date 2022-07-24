Avesh Khan will be making his ODI debut in the second ODI against West Indies. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared the update on Sunday 15 minutes ahead of the toss and he has made his way into the side in place of Prasidh Krishna. Team India will look to seal the series against West Indies by winning the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The official handle of BCCI shared the photo of Avesh Khan holding the India cap and captioned the post as: "Congratulations to @Avesh_6 who is all set to make his ODI debut for #TeamIndia."

In the second ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

West Indies playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Romario Shephard, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs after Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final. India defended 308 in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer had hit fifties.