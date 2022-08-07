Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Score: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Elects To Bat vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live Updates: India face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.
5th T20I Live: India face West Indies in a dead rubber in Lauderhill, Florida.© AFP
IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live Updates: India won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. With the series already in the bag, Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested to test their bench strength ahead of the Asia Cup, which starts later this month. India lead the series 3-1 after Rishabh Pant and the bowlers fired the team to comprehensive win last night. West Indies, on the other hand, eye a consolation win after disastrous in the last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI: Kishan, Samson, Shreyas, Hardik, Hooda, DK, Axar, Avesh, Kuldeep, Bishnoi, Arshdeep
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I from the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida
5th T20I, India in West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Aug 07, 2022
Match yet to begin
WI
IND
0/0 (0.0)
Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
IND 59%
WI 41%
Batsman
Bowler
WI vs IND, 5th T20I Live Scorecard
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas(WK), Nicholas Pooran(C), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Odean Smith.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Toss - The two captains have come out and it's not Rohit Sharma but Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue in this match. Up goes the coin, Pandya calls correctly and INDIA ELECT TO BAT FIRST!