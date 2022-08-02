India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King Pick Up The Pace After Steady Start vs India
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Warner Park in Basseterre
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The series is tied at 1-1 after West Indies won a low-scoring thriller at the same venue last night. Obed McCoy bowled the best figure by a West Indian bowler, taking six for 17 to put India's batters under the pump. In reply, Brandon King hit fifty while Devon Thomas scored a counter-attacking knock to get West Indies level in the series. India are likely to make a few changes as they look to take the lead in the series, ahead of the last two games in Florida. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI: Rohit, Suryakumar, Iyer, Hooda, Pant, Hardik, Karthik, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Arshdeep.
West Indies XI: Mayers, King, Pooran, Hetmyer, Thomas, Powell, Holder, Drakes, Hosein, Joseph, McCoy
IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Live Scorecard
1 run.
Leg bye! On the pads this time. Mayers misses his whip and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye. A direct hit at the bowler's end but Mayers was well in.
Effort ball from Pandya! This one is short and at 131 kph. Mayers sits under it.
SIX! Picks the length very quickly! Short of a length and on off. Mayers stays back and pulls it powerfully over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Brilliant start for the Windies.
Length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
Hardik Pandya comes in to replace Avesh Khan.
Short and on middle. Mayers looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the body.
Mayers survives! This one is short and on middle. Not that short as Mayers bends his back and tries to play it over the keeper. He misses and Pant is quick to put up an appeal. A huge appeal for caught behind and the finger stays down. Rishabh Pant is very confident as he asks his skipper to take the review. Ultra Edge though shows nothing on it and India lose the review.
FOUR! DEFT TOUCH! Very clever from Mayers! Kumar serves a length ball from 'round the wicket and outside off. Mayers waits and plays it delicately past short third man for a boundary.
Pitched up, outside off. Mayers pushes it straight to covers.
FOUR! Pierced through the gap! Fuller ball, around leg. Mayers makes room and punches it through covers, through the gap there and bags another boundary. He holds the pose for the cameras as well.
Digs it short and on off. Mayers uses his feet as he pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Not off the middle and he will settle with a couple of runs.
Another two! 15 runs off it! The batters finding their rhythm now! Length and outside off. King chops it past point for two more.
Pitched up, outside off, it is hit to deep cover for one.
Two taken! Good running! This is too full and outside off. Mayers throws his bat at it and plays it to deep point. Mayers takes a risky second run but makes it with a big dive.
SIX! Much better from Mayers and it results in a six! Short of a length and outside off. Mayers pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie. First of the match!
FOUR! This time he connects it well! Khan stays with the same line but the length is touch short. Mayers stays back and muscles it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Touch fuller and angling across, outside off. Mayers loses his shape as he tries to heave across and mistimes it to short fine leg.
Avesh Khan is into the attack now.
Six runs off the over! Decent start by Kumar as well! Length ball, outside off. King punches it firmly but straight to the man at point.