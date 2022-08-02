India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The series is tied at 1-1 after West Indies won a low-scoring thriller at the same venue last night. Obed McCoy bowled the best figure by a West Indian bowler, taking six for 17 to put India's batters under the pump. In reply, Brandon King hit fifty while Devon Thomas scored a counter-attacking knock to get West Indies level in the series. India are likely to make a few changes as they look to take the lead in the series, ahead of the last two games in Florida. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI: Rohit, Suryakumar, Iyer, Hooda, Pant, Hardik, Karthik, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Arshdeep.

West Indies XI: Mayers, King, Pooran, Hetmyer, Thomas, Powell, Holder, Drakes, Hosein, Joseph, McCoy



