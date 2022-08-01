IND vs WI, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India face the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Warner Park in Basseterre. India lead the series after winning the first T20I by 68 runs in Tarouba last Friday. Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik laid the foundation with a strong total before the bowlers steamrolled the West Indian batting line-up. The second T20I has been delayed by two hours due to logistical issues, and will start at 10 PM IST. The venue for the second T20I, the Warner Park, has historically been a pacer-friendly track, and teams find it difficult to score big total. West Indies will be boosted by the returns of Brandon King and Romario Shepherd, who had missed the first T20Is due to US visa appointments. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Predicted): Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Predicted): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd T20I Between India and West Indies, Straight from the Warner Park in Basseterre