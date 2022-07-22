The Indian cricket team starts yet another tour, this time without the presence of many seniors, in the Caribbean islands on Friday. Led by Shikhar Dhwan, Team India faces West Indies in the first ODI of a three-match series in Port of Spain on Friday. The absence of players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant means there will be opportunities for the youngsters to grab the limelight. While rest of the playing XI looks settled, one major question is that who will be Dhawan's opening partner? India have a power-packed left-handed option in Ishan Kishan and a technically sound right-handed option in Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Here's India's Predicted XI for the first ODI:

1. Shikhar Dhawan (captain): The left-handed opener did not have a great ODI series against England. He is now being considered for only the ODI format and he would like to mark in it against West Indies

2. Ishan Kishan: He can pack a punch in the opener's role. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad is also waiting in the wings and can be considered in the XI as well

3. Shreyas Iyer: He did not have good tour of England. In the absence of seniors, it will be a great opportunity for him to make a mark.

4. Deepak Hooda: He is one of the most in-form Indian batter. He is among runs and would like to continue his good show in the Caribbean islands

5. Sanju Samson (wk): He is full of talent but consistency has often been an issue with him. His performance will be closely watched.

6. Suryakumar Yadav: He also had good Tour of England and even got a ton. His performance in the middle-order will be crucial.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: The allrounder will add stability to the batting while he can be very handy with his left-arm spin too.

8. Shardul Thakur: Yet another all-rounder, he is known to provide breakthroughs.

9. Prasidh Krishna: He got opportunities in the Tour of England. However, the team management may try out Avesh Khan in his place too.

Promoted

10. Yuzvendra Chahal: He had a great ODI and T20I series against England. On current form, he is the best Indian spinner.

11. Mohammed Siraj: He can produce magical deliveries but can often be expensive too.