In the second ODI between West Indies and India, the former won the toss and opted to bat. Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope made a good start and the duo put on 65 runs for the first wicket inside 10 overs, and it was Deepak Hooda who provided the first breakthrough as the off-spinner dismissed Mayers on the first ball of the 10th over. However, Hooda made news for some other reason, as the fans spotted him wearing the jersey of Prasidh Krishna.

Many Twitter users took note of Hooda wearing the jersey of Prasidh and here are some of the reactions.

Hooda wearing prasidh shirt pic.twitter.com/LeqSFWjWsn — Kashmir Awana (@Kashmirhulk) July 24, 2022

Deepak Hooda removed the tape that covered Prasidh's name and started to get hit — Udit (@udit_buch) July 24, 2022

Why is Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey? Laundry problem?#IndvsWI #ODI — Chinna Surya (@SuryaIverson) July 24, 2022

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs after Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final. India defended 308 in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. In the second ODI, Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. Struggling at 79/3, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings. In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Axar Patel (64*) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win. West Indies lost control of the match despite sending back the top order in the early stages of the match and despite posting a huge total on the board themselves.

Chasing 312, India was off to a solid start. Shubman Gill showed a lot of intent from start and smashed some good boundaries. His partner, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the less aggressive of the two.