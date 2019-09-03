 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 257 Runs To Clean Sweep Series

Updated:03 September 2019 00:19 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India beat the West Indies by 257 runs to claim the series 2-0.

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 257 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
West Indies vs India Highlights: Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets in the match. © AFP

India defeated the West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday to claim the two-match series 2-0. Earlier in the day, West Indies lost a couple of wickets to be reduced to 145 for 4 in pursuit of an improbable 468 in the second and final Test on Monday at Lunch. West Indies needed another 323 runs with only six wickets. Ishant Sharma (2/28) got his second wicket of the innings while Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) removed the dangerous Roston Chase but was unlucky not to have scalped Shamarh Brooks (36 batting off 84 balls) after overstepping. Starting the day at 45 for 2, the hosts were left unsettled when Bravo (23 batting) added only five runs to his overnight score before complaining of uneasiness and left the ground. The reason for his ill health couldn't be ascertained as a medical bulletin from the West Indies team management is expected. Brooks was joined by a dogged Chase (12 off 36), who was ready to bring his best defensive game to the fore negotiating the troika of Jasprit Bumrah (0/22), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Ishant safely. (Scorecard)

Highlights Between West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 4, Straight From Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

  • 00:12 (IST)Sep 03, 2019

    That's it from us!

    Thank you for joining us for throughout the tour of the West Indies. We enjoyed bringing you all the live updates from the matches. India did not lose a single match on the tour and will be very proud of their performance. With a clean sweep in the series, India go on top of the points table in the World Test Championship.
  • 00:08 (IST)Sep 03, 2019

    West Indies All Out!

    India take the series 2-0 as the West Indies are bowled out for 210.
  • 00:01 (IST)Sep 03, 2019

    Wicket!

    Mohammed Shami induces another edge and Rishabh Pant completes a simple catch behind the stumps. Kemar Roach has to depart for five.
  • 23:58 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Mohammed Shami bowled that one full and wide of off stump and Kemar Roach finds the gap through extra cover region for a boundary.
  • 23:57 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    200 up for West Indies!

    Another flick towards the leg side from Jason Holder, this time off Ravindra Jadeja and with that boundary, the West Indies' total goes beyond 200.
  • 23:54 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Mohammed Shami induces an outside edge but the ball goes in the gap and away towards the boundary.
  • 23:53 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder has flicked that one away towards the square-leg fence for a four.
  • 23:44 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Rahkeem Corwall has to depart for one as Rishabh Pant takes a screamer behind the stumps. Mohammed Shami takes his second.
  • 23:36 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Ravindra Jadeja gets his man as Jahmar Hamilton departs for a duck. The umpire was looking for a no-ball and it was a close call but the TV umpire gave him out.
  • 23:33 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Shamarh Brooks has to depart as he was short of his ground. Virat Kohli with the direct hit, the West Indies are six down now. 
  • 23:24 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Jason Holder takes the aerial route and sends that one straight over Ravindra Jadeja's head for a four.
  • 23:22 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    50 for Shamarh Brooks!

    What a way to get to your maiden Test half-century. Shamarh Brooks gets his first Test fifty with a flick towards square leg for a four.
  • 23:16 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Jasprit Bumrah finally gets among the wickets as he dismisses Jermaine Blackwood caught behind to Rishabh Pant. West Indies are five down now.
  • 23:04 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack as Virat Kohli is searching for wickets.
  • 23:02 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Tight line and lengths from Ravindra Jadeja as he bowls a maiden over to Jermaine Blackwood.
  • 22:56 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Ishant Sharma finds the outside edge of Shamarh Brooks' bat but the ball raced away between the gap in the slip cordon for a four.
  • 22:52 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    50 partnership between Blackwood and Brooks!

    The concussion replacement for Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood has looked comfortable out in the middle along with Shamarh Brooks as the duo have put on a 50-plus stand for the fifth wicket.
  • 22:48 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Steady start for the West Indies!

    The West Indies have started off cautiously after the Lunch break on Day 4. They have scored two runs but both the batsmen are looking to stay on the crease.
  • 22:41 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    The West Indies batsmen are out in the middle!

    Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks are out in the middle, Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings with the ball for India post Lunch on Day 4.
  • 22:03 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    That's lunch on Day 4!

    End of first session on Day 4, the West Indies have managed to score 100 runs at the loss of two wickets in the day so far. 
  • 21:56 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Hanuma Vihari replaces Mohammed Shami in the bowling attack for India.
  • 21:54 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Shamarh Brooks finds the gap on the off side and gets another four to his name. Ravindra Jadeja under pressure early in the over.
  • 21:53 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Jermaine Blackwood is looking solid in the middle!

    Jermaine Blackwood got on top of that short ball from Mohammed Shami and steered it away past backward point for a four.
  • 21:48 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Shamarh Brooks survives!

    Ravindra Jadeja gets the outside edge of Shamarh Brooks' bat and he was walking off the field, the replays confirmed that the Jadeja had overstepped. Brooks survives and the West Indies get an extra run.
  • 21:43 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Jermaine Blackwood flicks that one away in front of square for a boundary off Mohammed Shami.
  • 21:43 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Jermaine Blackwood survives!

    Mohammed Shami trapped Jermaine Blackwood on his pads, the umpire gave him not out but the Indian skipper went upstairs. The replays confirmed an inside edge and Blackwood survives.
  • 21:31 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    SIX!

    Jermaine Blackwood takes the aerial route and sends Ravindra Jadeja straight over his head for a six, first of this innings for the West Indies.
  • 21:28 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Jermaine Blackwood is not looking to just sit back and defend, he is taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. Takes the aerial route and gets another boundary in the over from Mohammed Shami.
  • 21:26 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Jermaine Blackwood hits Mohammed Shami straight down the ground for a four. 
  • 21:23 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Blackwood is the new man in for West Indies!

    Jermaine Blackwood is the new man in as he replaces Darren Bravo in the West Indies playing XI as a concussion substitute.
  • 21:18 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Shimron Hetmyer lofts one straight into the hands of extra cover fielder as he departs for one. West Indies are four down now.
  • 21:12 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Roston Chase must be feeling unlucky here, he was hit on the pads by Ravindra Jadeja and the umpire gave him out LBW. Chase went for a review and the replays showed that the ball would've clipped the leg stump. The West Indies retain their review but they have lost their third wicket. 
  • 21:07 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Shamarh Brooks flicks that one away in front of square for a boundary off Ishant Sharma.
  • 20:59 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Ishant Sharma once again drifted down the leg side and Shamarh Brooks takes full advantage and gets a boundary.
  • 20:51 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Shamarh Brooks gets another full one from Ravindra Jadeja and he sends that through the covers for second boundary off the over.
  • 20:51 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four!

    Shamarh Brooks finds the gap on the off side and gets another boundary to his name. First four off Ravindra Jadeja in this innings.
  • 20:49 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Wicket!

    Ishant Sharma traps Roston Chase on the pads and the Indian team went up for a shout for LBW. The umpire gave it not out but Virat Kohli went for a review. The replays showed that the ball would've gone down the leg stump and India lose their review.
  • 20:42 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Maiden over to start the fourth day for Ravindra Jadeja.
  • 20:41 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Ravindra Jadeja replaces Mohammed Shami in the attack.
  • 20:34 (IST)Sep 02, 2019

    Four Byes!

    Mohammed Shami drifted down the leg side and the ball raced away towards the fine-leg fence for a four.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Hanuma Vihari Reveals How Coach Ravi Shastri Helped Him Improve Stance Against West Indies
    Hanuma Vihari Reveals How Coach Ravi Shastri Helped Him Improve Stance Against West Indies
    Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan
    Watch: Anushka Sharma All Smiles As Virat Kohli Takes Autograph Of 7-Year-Old Fan
    In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah
    In Slips, You Feel For Batsmen: Virat Kohli Recalls Jasprit Bumrah's "Lethal Spells"
    Clinical India Thrash West Indies By 257 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
    Clinical India Thrash West Indies By 257 Runs To Clean Sweep Series
    "Get A life": Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At Those Criticising Jasprit Bumrah
    "Get A life": Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At Those Criticising Jasprit Bumrah's Action
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 03 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.