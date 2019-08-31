 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant Look To Consolidate India

Updated:31 August 2019 17:38 IST

WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant resume on the second morning with their sixth-wicket partnership already worth 62 runs.

West Indies vs India LIVE Cricket Score: Hanuma Vihari is eyeing his third Test half-century. © AFP

West Indies captain Jason Holder eventually won the battle with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli but the tourists were still well-placed at 264 for five at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test of the series at Sabina Park on Friday. Pursuing a victory which would lift him ahead of MS Dhoni as his country's most successful Test captain ever with 28 wins, apart from sweeping the two-match series of course, Kohli led a workmanlike effort from India's top order with a carefully crafted innings of 76. His dismissal by Holder in the day's final session, caught at the wicket after four hours at the crease during which he faced 163 deliveries and struck ten fours, appeared to give the West Indies an opening to limit their opponents' progress in Jamaica. However, Hanuma Vihari (42 not out) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (27 not out) stayed together to the close to leave the home side with considerable work still to do in India's first innings as they seek a series-levelling victory following a humiliating 318-run defeat in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier. Vihari and Pant resume on the second morning with their sixth-wicket partnership already worth 62 runs. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 2nd Test Day 2, straight from Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

  • 17:38 (IST)Aug 31, 2019

    Captain in charge

    Virat Kohli led India's charge on Day 1 with 76 runs off 163 balls, including 10 boundaries. Following the day's play, the Indian skipper was seen posing for pictures and signing autographs for fans in Kingston.
  • 17:22 (IST)Aug 31, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Jamaica.
