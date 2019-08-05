 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Navdeep Saini Handed One Demerit Point For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Updated: 05 August 2019 14:49 IST

Navdeep Saini was penalized for a send-off he gave to Windies batsman Nicholas Pooran during the first T20 International in Florida.

Navdeep Saini Handed One Demerit Point For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Navdeep Saini impressed on his senior international debut, taking three wickets for 17 runs. © AFP

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been handed one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal, cricket's world governing body said in media release on Monday. According to the release, the incident took place during the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies. After dismissing Nicholas Pooran in the fourth over of the 1st T20I, Navdeep Saini was seen giving the West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman a send-off.

"The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media statement.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball for India on his senior international debut as India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in a low-scoring fixture.

Having already enjoyed success with the Indian 'A' team currently on tour of the Caribbean, Saini made an immediate impact wearing his country's colours at the highest level in claiming three for 17 off his four overs, including top-scorer Kieron Pollard who fell in the final over of the innings for 49.

He achieved the rarity of a maiden in that final over but it was his earlier double-strike which gave the 26-year-old fast bowler the sort of dream start he would have wished for.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Navdeep Saini found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct
  • Navdeep Saini handed one demerit point for send-off to Pooran
  • Incident took place in the fourth over of the 1st T20I
Related Articles
Bishan Bedi Pushed "His Undeserving Son For Selection": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back
Bishan Bedi Pushed "His Undeserving Son For Selection": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back
West Indies vs India 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lavishes Praise On Navdeep Saini After India
West Indies vs India 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lavishes Praise On Navdeep Saini After India's Four-Wicket Win
Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan After Navdeep Saini
Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan After Navdeep Saini's Spectacular Debut
West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut
West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.