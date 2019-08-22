India will look to start their World Test Championship on a positive note, especially after a complete domination over the West Indies in the limited-over series. The first Test of the two-match series will begin on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Earlier, India thrashed the West Indies to sweep the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-0. Virat Kohli, who led India to the number one position in the Test rankings, will equal MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins if India manage to win the first Test. Kohli will also have his eyes on a record set by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. A century in the game, his 19th as captain, will place Kohli on par with Ponting. (LIVE SCORECARD)