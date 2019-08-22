 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India Shift Focus On Tests Post Limited Overs Domination

Updated:22 August 2019 18:22 IST
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India will look to start their World Test Championship on a positive note, especially after a complete domination over the West Indies in the limited-over series.

West Indies vs India Live cricket Score: India are yet to lose a game on the ongoing tour.

India will look to start their World Test Championship on a positive note, especially after a complete domination over the West Indies in the limited-over series. The first Test of the two-match series will begin on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Earlier, India thrashed the West Indies to sweep the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-0. Virat Kohli, who led India to the number one position in the Test rankings, will equal MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins if India manage to win the first Test. Kohli will also have his eyes on a record set by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. A century in the game, his 19th as captain, will place Kohli on par with Ponting. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test Day 1 Match, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

  • 18:22 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    For the first time!

    The Indian players for the first time will step on the field wearing Test jerseys with numbers. This is what players had to say about this new experience.
  • 18:12 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    It's raining in Antigua!

    It has started to drizzle in Antigua, forcing the groundstaff to bring on the covers. Stay tuned for further updates.
  • 18:07 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    New trophy to play for!

    This Test marks the beginning of World Test Championship for both the teams and they would want to start it off with a win.
  • 18:01 (IST)Aug 22, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between West Indies and India straight from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. 
    Comments
