When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

India will hope that rain does not play spoilsport in the second ODI.

India will hope that rain does not play spoilsport in the second ODI. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh's patchy form and fear of inclement weather will be paramount when India take on the West Indies in the second One Day International at Port of Spain on Sunday. The first ODI was abandoned after 39.2 overs with India reaching 199 for 3 when persistent showers played spoilsport. Shikhar Dhawan's 87 and comeback-man Ajinkya Rahane's 62 were the highlights of the Indian innings. While weather is not in their control, what will keep Virat Kohli a touch worried is Yuvraj's form which doesn't exactly inspire confidence of the highest order.

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on June 25, 2016.

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.